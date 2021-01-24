Visakhapatnam : SFI takes out massive rally in support of farmers

Visakhapatnam : National working committee member of Students' Federation of India (SFI) Aishe Ghosh demanded repeal of the three farm laws.

Participating in a massive students' march in support of farmers here on Sunday, she appealed to public to extend support to farmers protesting for a couple of months.

Organised by SFI, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and other unions, the march saw a huge participation from Andhra University Engineering College grounds to the GVMC Gandhi statue.

Speaking on the occasion, Aishe Ghosh said farmers have been fighting on the outskirts of Delhi for the past two months. She said the fight put up by the farmers is not confined to a particular community and that every individual should extend support to their protest.

Meanwhile, the students who took part in the march alleged that the education system has been badly hit with reduced scholarships and fellowships. They said a collective protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies will have to be taken up in South India.

Artistes from various troupes depicted the ire of the protestors against the BJP government in the form of dance performances.

SFI city secretary L J Naidu, Mounika, G Priyanka, Sushila and others participated in the rally.