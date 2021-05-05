Top
Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple employees get inoculated

Simhachalam Devasthanam chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju taking the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at a camp held in Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
Simhachalam Devasthanam chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju taking the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at a camp held in Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday 

Highlights

Vaccine administered to 163 staff members on day one

Visakhapatnam: As many as 163 employees of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam were administered Covid-19 vaccine on day one of the vaccination programme here on Wednesday.

Devasthanam chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju took the first shot at the camp.

Based on the suggestions made by the temple chairperson and Executive Officer MV Suryakala, all the temple employees, who are above 18 years of age, along with their family members will be inoculated.

The drive will continue once the stock arrives.

