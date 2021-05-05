Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple employees get inoculated

Visakhapatnam: As many as 163 employees of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam were administered Covid-19 vaccine on day one of the vaccination programme here on Wednesday.

Devasthanam chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju took the first shot at the camp.

Based on the suggestions made by the temple chairperson and Executive Officer MV Suryakala, all the temple employees, who are above 18 years of age, along with their family members will be inoculated.

The drive will continue once the stock arrives.