Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam to get digital display boards

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam authorities have decided to set up digital display boards to highlight the significance of Simhachalam temple and services (Arjithasevas).

The digital boards will be set up at popular tourist spots for the convenience of the tourists. The boards will look prominent even during the nights.

Executive Officer of Simhachalam MV Surya Kala said that the boards will create awareness on devasthanam among the devotees who arrive from other countries.Already a few signboards were made in collaboration with the Union Bank.

The boards will soon be set up at Simhachalam hill and at Visakhapatnam Airport.Later, the temple model made of wood has been readied to popularise the ancient temple andit will be set up at the railway station and airport.