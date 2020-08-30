Visakhapatnam: Simon Taufel enlightens students on handling pressure

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University celebrated the National Sports Day on Saturday, organising health programmes through Zoom classes.

While universities, gyms and playgrounds continue to remain closed in many places and students confined to laptops due to the coronavirus pandemic, the institution underlined the importance of engaging in physical activity.

On the occasion, students were introduced to various fitness routines which can be worked out in times of the pandemic.

From performing yoga asanas to sharing fitness tips and experts' views, an exclusive webinar was conducted with Australian cricket umpire Simon Taufel. The umpire addressed the students and explained how to handle pressure during tough times.

GITAM president M Sribharath advised the students that they must give equal priority to physical and mental health to overcome challenges.