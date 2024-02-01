Visakhapatnam: ‘Smart health device’ shortlisted for top 30 ATL Maratho

Visakhapatnam : The project designed by S Soujanya of Class X, K Amritha Varshini and R Pravallika of Class IX from DR BR Ambedkar Gurukulam, Centre of Excellence, Madhurawada made a mark in ‘ShePreneur’ internship programme.

Their project ‘smart health device’ has been selected for the top 30 ATL Marathon. As many as 30,000 students from across the country came up with 12,000 projects in the coveted national-level competition.

Supported by NITI Aayog, the programme was organised by Dell Technologies and Learning Links Foundation held in Bengaluru. Explaining about the project, the students mentioned that the device aids in monitoring the patients.

“Most patients face health issues and could not visit a doctor or be monitored by them 24/7. This is where our smart health device comes in handy. Along with monitoring the patient’s vitals, the tool also helps in deciding whether the patient needs to continue treatment or not,” the trio informed. They added that the device helps in treating patients and overcoming their health concerns through continuous monitoring.

The IOT-based project monitors temperature, oxygen level, heartbeat, etc., The device comprises a buzzer where the patient can press in case of any emergency needs. Also, it sends updates to the respective doctor/nurse/caretaker through the Blynk App.

Principal of the CoE T Nagamani, district coordinator S Rupavathi, school ATL in-charge T Rambabu lauded the efforts of the students who made a mark in the national platform and for bringing glory to the institution. Next, the prototype device will be developed into a real time project with the support of the Niti Aayog.