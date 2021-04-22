Visakhapatnam: Special drive for those waiting for second dose of Covid vaccine

Visakhapatnam: A special drive will be organised across the district on Thursday for those who need to take a second dose of the Covid vaccine, District Collector V Vinay Chand said.

Addressing a press conference at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, Vinay Chand said 39,111 people are expected to take the second dose of the Covid vaccine. "As many as 32,352 persons will receive the second dose of Covishield and 6,759 beneficiaries will be administered Covaxin. The special drive is open for the beneficiaries from 7:30 am onwards," the Collector mentioned, adding that the second dose of vaccine should be the same manufacturer as the first shot.

Vinay Chand informed that 60,000 doses of Covid vaccines are in stock to cater to the growing demand of the beneficiaries in the district and additional doses are going to arrive soon.

While Covishield doses are made available at King George Hospital, Chest hospital, Government Victoria Hospital, 72 primary health care centres in GVMC limits, three urban PHCs in Narsipatnam municipality, two urban PHCs in Elamanchili municipality, 36 PHCs in Agency areas among others, Covaxin will be administered at Regional Eye Hospital, ENT Hospital, Super Speciality Block in KGH, Swarnabharathi Indoor Stadium, Anakapalle Urban Family Welfare Centre, Narsipatnam TB Control Centre and district hospital in Paderu.

Joint Collector P Arun Babu, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, District Medical and Health Officer P S Surya Narayana, Andhra Medical College Principal Dr P V Sudhakar and other officials were present.