Visakhapatnam: Special trains to be operated from today

News Keeping the demand in view, the Railways decided to run special trains between Howrah and Yesvantpur and Shalimar- Secunderabad from June 10.

Howrah-Yesvantpur (02469) special will leave Howrah on June 10, 17 and June 24 at 12.40 pm which will reach Visakhapatnam at 1.45 am and will reach Yesvantpur at 8.40 pm.

In return direction, Yesvantpur - Howrah (02470) train will leave Yesvantpur o¬n June 13, 20, and June 27 at 5.15 am which will arrive Visakhapatnam at 11.10 pm and will reach Howrah at 1.25 pm the next day.

The special train stops at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Renigunta, Katpadi and Krishnarajapuram.

This apart, Shalimar-Secunderabad (02449) special will leave Shalimar o¬n June 16, 23, and June 30 at 12.20 pm which will arrive Visakhapatnam at 1.30 am and will reach Secunderabad at 1.55 pm.

In return, Secunderabad- Shalimar (02450) service will leave Secunderabad o¬n June 11, 18, 25, and July 2 at 4 am which will arrive Visakhapatnam at 3.10 pm and will reach Shalimar at 6 am the next day.

The special will stop at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru and Warangal between Shalimar and Secunderabad.