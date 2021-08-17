Visakhapatnam steel plant workers protests at admin building, raise slogans against privatisation

The workers of the Visakhapatnam steel plant have protested against the privatisation of the steel plant on Tuesday. In the wake of this, a large number of workers reached the admin building on Tuesday and raised concerns. In this order, the workers chanted slogans on a large scale saying that the Visakhapatnam steel plant is the right Andhra people.



Police officers deployed additional forces at the steel plant. Workers tried to block all access to the steel plant. However, even in the heavy rains, trade union leaders held protests against privatisation of steel plant holding the Umbrella.



The central government has decided to sell its stakes by a hundred percent from the plant and privatise it. Against this backdrop, the workers and trade unions raised concerns over the decision and held protests in various capacities.



Earlier two weeks ago, the Visakhapatnam steel plant workers have held a dharna at Jantar Mantar and AP Bhavan in New Delhi to voice their concerns on the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The trade unions have sought support from opposition parties.



Off late, the workers have started sudden protests on Tuesday where the situation has turned tense with the employees blocking the routes to the steel plant.