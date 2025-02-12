Visakhapatnam: Strengthening maritime cooperation, connecting people

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) comprising INS Sujata, INS Shardul and ICGS Veera visited Changi Naval Base, Singapore. During the port call, Capt Anshul Kishore, Senior Officer, 1TS called on Col Rinson Chua Hon Liat, Commander, Maritime Training and Doctrine Command.

The interactions focused on training aspects and avenues for future collaboration in training and operations. Visiting the ships of 1TS, Dr Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore emphasised the role of the Indian Navy towards ‘building bridges of friendship.’ To pay homage and honour the fallen soldiers, a solemn wreath laying ceremony was held at the Kranji War Memorial.

Strengthening people-to-people connections, Indian and Singapore Navy trainees participated in friendly sports fixtures. Indian naval trainees visited Information Fusion Center (IFC) and Changi Regional HADR Coordination Center (RHCC), enhancing understanding of regional maritime security. Also, they paid a visit to RSN Museum, gaining valuable insights into Singapore’s maritime heritage.

School Children from Yuva Bharti and Delhi Public School, Singapore had an opportunity to tour the ships of the squadron. The visit concluded recently with a reception onboard ships of 1TS. The event was attended by ambassadors of various countries, officers and trainees of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), diplomats and members of the Indian diaspora in Singapore.

The event highlights the enduring maritime partnership between India and Singapore, in line with the Government of India’s policies of ‘neighbourhood first’, ‘Act East’ and ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region).