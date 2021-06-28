Visakhapatnam: Strict vigilance against curfew violators

Visakhapatnam: In a bid to intensify the night curfew and control the spread of pandemic, Visakhapatnam city police intend to increase the number of pickets.

Sharing details with the media here on Sunday, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said the city will have 42 pickets from law and order, 38 from traffic and 19 from crime in the evening.

The teams will monitor the traffic and ensure maintenance of law and order in the city, the CP informed.

So far, 70,081 cases were booked against those, who violated Section 179 (I) and Rs 3.5 crore penalties were collected. This apart, cases were booked against those, who violated traffic and Rs 4.38 lakh was collected from the motorists.

To intensify the night curfew, 35 pickets from law and order, 24 from traffic will monitor the city. Along with it, 37 crime beats will keep a tab on the surveillance.

Penalty will be charged to those, who violate the curfew norms, the CP said.