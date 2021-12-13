Visakhapatnam: Students enthusiastically take part in cake mixing ceremony

Visakhapatnam: A cake mixing and grape stomping ceremonies were held to usher in Christmas fervour in Visakhapatnam. Donning red and white attires and armed with caps and gloves, students and faculty members participated in the process of baking a 35-kg cake.



Mixing dry fruits and alcohol, students took part in the event with enthusiasm. The cake will be distributed to the inmates of orphanages and old age homes in the city. Executive director Sun International Institute for Tourism and Management Asha Jasti, among others took part in the event.