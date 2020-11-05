Visakhapatnam: Sub-Collector promises better facilities to Chalisingam

Visakhapatnam: BASIC amenities continue to elude those residing at Chalisingam village Cheemalapadu panchayat in Ravikamatham mandal tribals for long. However, their woes are soon going to be addressed as Narsipatnam Sub-Collector N Maurya gave a patient hearing to the local issues before assuring them that they would be brought forward to the state government and steps would be taken to resolve them.

When the Sub-Collector visited the village on Wednesday, the villagers narrated how they were forced to carry patients in a doli (makeshift stretcher) in view of poor roads and transport facilities for the past several years. Even to reach the nearest primary health centre, the villagers said, it's an ordeal for them. The tribals held a protest at Narsipatnam Sub-Collector's office recently demanding the better road facilities be provided to the village.

Visiting the kin of the deceased in the locality, Maurya interacted with them. Later, she enquired about facilities available in Anganwadi centre and land issues if any.

Responding to their woes, the Sub-Collector assured the villagers that she will take the issue of absence of roads to the notice of the state government and consider measures to resolve them.

CPM district working committee member K Govinda Rao, village youth association members Ch Shankar Rao, K Ramana, Mandal Revenue Officer and Panchayat Revenue Officer participated during the Sub-Collector's visit.