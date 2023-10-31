Live
Visakhapatnam: Sukhibhava celebrates 22 years of journey
Managing Director of Sukhibhava Real Estates and Sweethomes GS Krishna Murthy said the cooperation of clients is unforgettable.
Celebrating the organisation’s 22nd anniversary at VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam, he said the clients have extended support to ‘Sukhibhava’ for the past 22 years.
During the celebrations, best employees and marketing staff were felicitated. Speaking at the venue film actor Prasanna Kumar said the working style of the staff in the organisation is commendable.
Cultural programmes were organised as part of anniversary celebrations. Directors of the company MA Hussain, Hari Krishna, clients and employees of the company participated in the event.
