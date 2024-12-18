Visakhapatnam: Summit organised on global market access

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh V Murali Krishna emphasised the need to understand export and import compliances while doing a sustainable enterprise.

At the summit organised on global market access that focused on the theme ‘building stronger Andhra Pradesh: fostering growth and global linkages,’ in the city on Tuesday, experts spoke about enhancing understanding of global market access and compliance with the statutory requirements.

Sharing his views, CEO of the World Trade Centre, Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (WTC AMTZ) CMA Kalla Gowtham spoke on the export scenario of AP and introduced AMTZ ecosystem and support extended towards the industry.

Founder and CEO of Impex Federation Abhijit Shinde underscored the significance of the exports and imports process, highlighting the challenges faced by the industry.

Sustainable export practices and regulatory compliance to overcome trade barriers in global markets, the support system and incentives the exporters can get from the government were highlighted by the experts at the summit. In the meantime, the business session focused on ‘enhancing bilateral trade: Andhra Pradesh’s role in Global Economic Integration’.