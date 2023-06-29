  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Support sought to make society stand out in services

The newly-elected president of Prema Samajam Buddha Shivaji speaking at a meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
Visakhapatnam: The newly-elected president of Prema Samajam, Buddha Shivaji said he will work hard for the development of the samajam with the cooperation of all the stakeholders.

Taking oath as the new president of the society that houses orphans and abandoned senior citizens here on Wednesday, he said the society was serving the poor unconditionally.

Meanwhile, Dr Visveswara Rao handed over the appointment letters to newly elected committee members.

Buddha Shivaji called upon the members to work like soldiers for the improvement of the society. Further, he said there were around 300 homeless and orphans housed in the society. He mentioned that the committee is maintaining goshala.

New committee vice president Mattapalli Hanumantha Rao, honorary secretary K Hari Mohan Rao, honorary treasurer MVVK Gupta, joint secretaries V Mohan Rao, VK Suresh Kumar and S Gowri Prasada Rao participated in the programme.

