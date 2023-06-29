Live
- Karunakaran reveals how ‘Tholiprema’ irritated Amitabh Bachchan
- ‘Indian 2’ sequel on cards!
- Congress Demands Answers from Centre Over Controversial Ministerial Interviews with Social Media Influencers
- YS Jagan extends Bakrid wishes to Muslims
- ‘SPY’ will have biggest release in Nikhil’s career
- Class 9 student hangs self in his home in Karimnagar
- Telangana High Court directs DGP to ensure law & order in State
- Harish pays last respects to Sai Chand at Banjara Hills, becomes emotional
- Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 June 2023
- Hyderabad braces for Bakrid today; Qurbani outsourcing gains steam
Visakhapatnam: Support sought to make society stand out in services
The new- elected president of Prema Samajam, Buddha Shivaji calls upon the members to work like soldiers for the improvement of the society
Visakhapatnam: The newly-elected president of Prema Samajam, Buddha Shivaji said he will work hard for the development of the samajam with the cooperation of all the stakeholders.
Taking oath as the new president of the society that houses orphans and abandoned senior citizens here on Wednesday, he said the society was serving the poor unconditionally.
Meanwhile, Dr Visveswara Rao handed over the appointment letters to newly elected committee members.
Buddha Shivaji called upon the members to work like soldiers for the improvement of the society. Further, he said there were around 300 homeless and orphans housed in the society. He mentioned that the committee is maintaining goshala.
New committee vice president Mattapalli Hanumantha Rao, honorary secretary K Hari Mohan Rao, honorary treasurer MVVK Gupta, joint secretaries V Mohan Rao, VK Suresh Kumar and S Gowri Prasada Rao participated in the programme.