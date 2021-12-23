Visakhapatnam: TDP women protest by breaking empty liquor bottles

Visakhapatnam: Demanding implementation of a total ban on alcohol in the State, TDP women's wing members staged a protest in front of a liquor outlet here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, TDP parliamentary committee women president S Anantha Lakshmi said, "We are appealing to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government not to focus on increasing liquor sales but to save women's 'mangalsutra'.

They demanded immediate implementation of ban on alcohol and alleged that many are losing their lives by consuming poor quality alcohol. Women leaders wondered whether 'Jabardasth' reality shows were more important to Nagari MLA RK Roja than resolving public issues. TDP State women leader E Sujatha alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had mentioned in his manifesto that a complete ban on alcohol would be implemented in the State as soon as he comes to power. "Instead his government gave permission to open more than 300 liquor shops across the State in recent days," she pointed out.

She asked why the YSRCP government is not allowing ATM cards and digital payments at liquor outlets. TDP women leaders Godi Aruna, Ganagalla Satya, Uma Rani and women activists participated in the protest and broke the empty liquor bottles at the venue.