Visakhapatnam: Teacher Mahesh Babu rides horse to deliver school kits

Visakhapatnam: Along with imparting lessons, this teacher ensured that his students studying in a nondescript village receive the much-awaited kits on time.

Stepping beyond his comfort zone, Vadde Mahesh Babu, working as a secondary grade teacher (SGT) in Primary School, Santha Veedhi in Munchingput mandal, rode a horse for a 13-km long stretch to the school from the mandal headquarters to handover Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students.

Though the transport facility is available to an extent, it only lasted for half a distance. From Runaputa to Santha Veedhi, where there is a lack of transport facility, Mahesh Babu waded through a narrow and uneven route, riding a horse to bring cheer to his students. "Owing to the rains in recent days, the roads here have become slushy making it impossible for a person even to ride a two-wheeler. As my students were excited about Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, I decided to ride a horse and distribute the kits to all the 61 students in the school," narrates the SGT.

Mahesh Babu has been working in the Primary School since 2013. He says that he shares a special bond with the children. "Earlier, I used to take care of a small business unit before joining the teaching profession. That's when I learnt to ride a horse to shift the products from one place to the other as it was the only mode of transport accessible then.

Thankfully, the skill aided me to bring the kits to the children who were so curious to receive them," says Mahesh Babu with a tinge of satisfaction. The kits were neatly packed in sacks before carrying them on the horse. On the occasion of the Teachers' Day,

parents, students and the teaching community recalled the unconditional service rendered by Mahesh Babu.

Apparently, the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits is getting delayed in most Agency areas where there is neither appropriate road nor transport facility.