Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed as two groups get into serious arguments

Visakhapatnam: Controversy erupted while the Nava Jawan Bharat Sabha was campaigning in Pedajalaripeta to create awareness about EVMs and also on the issue of VVPAT slip in order to conduct elections transparently.

Meanwhile, locals got into an argument with the campaigners. Some RSS leaders objected to the six members campaigning in the area earlier as well. As a result, the Bharat Sabha members, who had stopped campaigning, were conducting another round of campaigning on Wednesday, and the arguments became even intense.

Later, they split into two groups and attacked each other. They complained at the MVP Colony police station that they were attacked by the RSS workers. Many people were injured in the attack.