Visakhapatnam: Three year old baby dies in suspicious manner, husband alleges wife of murder

In a tragic incident, a woman along with her lover murders daughter. Going into details, Boddana Ramesh of Baravanipalayam in Visakhapatnam district was married to Varalakshmi of Marikavalasa five years ago. Ramesh is working as a cleaner and has as daughter Sindhu Sri (3). Varalakshmi's behavior has made her husband suspicious and there have been quarrels between the couple since they got married. In January, Varalakshmi lodged a complaint at the Disha police station alleging that her husband was harassing her and the two were called to the station for counseling. As the quarrel did not subside, Varalakshmi took her daughter and separated from her husband.

Marikavalasa Rajiv has been renting a house in Grihakalpa with her boyfriend Jagadish Reddy from Boravanipalayam since last month. The baby died on the 1st of this month. Varalakshmi said she was taken to the hospital the same night due to illness and doctors said the baby was already dead. The child was buried overnight in the Marikavalasa cemetery.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ramesh's family members came to Varalakshmi's house and got into an altercation after she called her husband and told him that the baby was dead. Ramesh complained to the police that the child was killed by his wife and another man together. Police arrived at the scene and investigated and said the child was buried in the cemetery. The police went there and recovered the baby's body and conducted a post-mortem. The body was moved to the postmortem. A case has been registered under suspicious circumstances while Varalakshmi and Jagadish have been arrested.