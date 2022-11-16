Visakhapatnam: 'Tinkering Day' observed at schools

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), GITAM Venture Development Centre (VDC) observed 'Tinkering Day' in various schools here on Wednesday.

AIM is a Government of India's flagship initiative that aims at creating and promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of the country.

To cultivate one million children in India as Neoteric Innovators, the AIM is establishing Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs) in schools across India. Recently, it has achieved the milestone of establishing 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs across the country. To celebrate the occasion, AIM organised a mega tinkering activity across all 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in the nation.

As a part of it, the institution's VDC organised events in schools to promote innovation spirit among students and guided them to build a simple tinkering project together in a group through 'Do it Yourself' (DIY) project. Institution's VDC coaches Rajakumar Bollem, KVVenkata Gowtam, Ch Sandhya Rani and Rahul Uppasala helped the students in building the activity.