Visakhapatnam to be developed into a ‘Global City’

Visakhapatnam: A series of decisive measures aimed at accelerating the city’s growth and improving people’s quality of life, mentioned Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy. Addressing the media here on Friday, the Minister mentioned that the government’s primary objective is to transform Visakhapatnam into a ‘global city’ meeting international standards.

He directed the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials to eliminate waste dumps by the end of January and emphasised the need to deploy additional manpower wherever required. In a major step taken for women’s safety and improving urban aesthetics, the Minister instructed the officials concerned to convert Visakhapatnam into an ‘illumination city,’ ensuring that there are no dark spots in the city.

He also stated that all ongoing road construction works will be completed by June, well ahead of the inauguration of the prestigious Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport. He directed District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad to conduct reviews every 15 days once to ensure timely completion of connecting roads.

Highlighting cultural richness and tourism potential of the city and adding to the festive fervour, the Minister announced that ‘Visakha Utsav’ will be celebrated on a grand scale from January 24 to 31 across eight major locations. The District in-charge Minister mentioned that the celebrations will extend beyond Visakhapatnam, including Araku and Anakapalli areas.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the Minister stated that Rs.263 crore has been allocated for the development of welfare hostels.

As part of modernisation efforts, RO water plants and CCTV cameras will be installed in every hostel, along with the appointment of special outsourced staff to maintain high sanitation standards, he added. The Minister assured that the long-pending re-survey of eight villages would be completed by March. Speaking on environmental protection, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad said the government and district administration are taking stringent measures to curb air pollution in the city. Special teams comprising officials from the Visakhapatnam Port, GVMC, transport department, and industries department are conducting rigorous on-site examinations.

He informed that Rs.5 crore has already been collected as fine from industries violating pollution control norms and stressed that it conveyed a strong message on environmental accountability.