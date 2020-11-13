Visakhapatnam to go traditional this Diwali amid govt's restrictions on burning of crackers

The people of Visakhapatnam are gearing up to celebrate the Diwali festival in the traditional way by lighting the lanterns and decorating the houses with colourful arenas with sweet flavours and welcoming the Pollution Free Festival as the government has directed the people to burn Diwali crackers for two hours. Here is the special report on Diwali festival in Visakhapatnam.

Diwali is a festival that removes the darkness of hardship and shares the joy of victory. Diwali means glittering lights along with burning of crackers. The sound of crackers resonates in the ears during the festival. However, Vizag public is keen to celebrate the festival in an environmentally friendly manner as to avoid harm to the environment.

The people of Visakhapatnam are planning the festival accordingly as the government has also issued instructions to use only green cockers and light crackers for only two hours. Let's hope that Diwali, which spreads light, will bring happiness to everyone, remove darkness and fill the lights. Let's celebrate an eco-friendly festival.