Visakhapatnam to host two IPL 2025 matches

Visakhapatnam: Dr YSR Andhra Cricket Association Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (ADA VDCA) Cricket Stadium is gearing up to host two IPL 2025 matches scheduled on March 24 and 30 in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Kesineni Sivanath, president of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) said the two matches of the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be held against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24th, a day-night match scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 30th from 3:30 p.m.

“For the second consecutive year, Visakhapatnam will serve as a secondary home venue for the Delhi Capitals,” Mr. Sivanath highlighted. He recalled the enthusiastic reception from cricket enthusiasts last season when the city hosted DC matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

To ensure a top-tier experience for players and spectators, the ACA has undertaken significant renovation work of the stadium’s infrastructure, including refreshed seating, enhanced elevator access capable of carrying 64 people, dedicated stairways, 34 exclusive VIP boxes, a premium corporate box meeting with international standards, a revamped exterior, new LED floodlights, improved sanitation facilities, and modernised player dressing rooms.

“By enhancing these amenities, we aim to attract more high-profile games and maximize the benefits of our investments,” Sivanath mentioned.

Elaborating about the arrangement plans in place, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi assured the public that comprehensive measures are in place to streamline traffic and provide parking spaces during the IPL matches. Alongside online ticketing, the City Commissioner of Police said, a ticket redemption counter will also be available.