Visakhapatnam: Tourism department keen on safeguarding lands
Visakhapatnam: District Tourism Officer Gnanaveni inspected lands belonging to the department in the villages of Chepaluppada and Kapuluppada under Bheemunipatnam mandal along with a surveyor.
Speaking to media here on Thursday, she informed that these inspections were carried out to prevent encroachments and take possession of the lands cleared by the court.
Based on district collector MN Harendhira Prasad’s instructions, the District Tourism Officer mentioned that a detailed survey was carried out at the Bay Watch restaurant belonging to the tourism department and operated by a private management,
A report will be submitted to the district collector on the inspection, she said. As a Nodal Officer of Rushikonda Blue Flag Beach, Gnanaveni informed that the reconstruction activities are being carried out in accordance with the Blue Flag norms.