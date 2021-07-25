Visakhapatnam: Trade union workers protests against privatisation of Vizag steel plant

The leaders of all-party trade unions today marched against the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant. A large number of workers took part in the march from Kurmannapalem Junction to Duvvada.



As part of the program, steel plant workers toured the colonies and have opined that the industry, which has been evolved by the sacrifice of many people, will not be handed over to the private sector.

The trade unions said that the "Chalo Parliament" will be held on August 1 and 2 with the aim of protecting the industry. Concerns will continue until the central government withdraws its decision.

On the other hand, the indefinite hunger strike of the trade unions in Kurmannapalem against the decision of the central Government reached its 164th day.

It is known that the Central government has decided to sell its stakes from the Visakhapatnam steel plant and going ahead with the process of privatisation of steel plant.