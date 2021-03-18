Visakhapatnam: Training on captive management of reptiles concludes

Visakhapatnam: The three-day-long national zoo keepers training on captive management of reptiles at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) concluded on Wednesday. Participants from almost 40 zoo parks across the country took part in the event. Basic biology of reptiles like turtles, snakes, crocodiles, etc was explained with practical sessions during the programme by Gowri Mallapur from the Central Zoo Authority.

Gender identification among the reptiles, careful handling of the eggs, among other topics was covered by the experts during the sessions that were held both online as well as offline. DIG of Central Zoo Authority Sonali Ghosh congratulated the team of IGZP for taking up the first-of-its-kind session by making use of the technology. Zoo curator Nandani Salaria addressed the participants and gave away goodies to the participants.