Visakhapatnam: Transforming cancer care, diagnosis

Visakhapatnam: In a step to transform cancer care and diagnosis, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) achieved a milestone by securing a license from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) for commercial production and supply of radioisotopes at its medical cyclotron facility.

The first-of-its-kind facility in Andhra Pradesh, the development is poised to revolutionise cancer care and nuclear medicine in the region by ensuring timely and affordable access to critical diagnostic isotopes.

With a growing number of multispecialty hospitals offering advanced services like PET-CT scans and nuclear medicine in Visakhapatnam, the demand for PET isotopes such as 18F-FDG, 68Ga, and 131I has steadily been rising. Until now, these isotopes had to be sourced from neighbouring states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, resulting in delays and increased costs.

However, the new cyclotron facility at the AMTZ addresses this challenge, enabling faster, more cost-effective production and delivery of these essential isotopes, enhancing early diagnosis and treatment outcomes.

Emphasising the transformative impact of the facility, MD and founder CEO of the AMTZ Jitendra Sharma, said, “With the establishment of Andhra Pradesh’s first medical cyclotron at AMTZ, we have closed a critical gap in the state’s healthcare infrastructure. It will enable timely access to life-saving diagnostics and foster advancements in cancer care and nuclear medicine across the region.”

Inaugurated last July by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the facility was commissioned on January 10 this year. With the commencement of its full operations, the facility’s production capabilities will support hospitals and diagnostic centres across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and beyond.