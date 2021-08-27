Visakhapatnam: Tribal children get Aadhaar cards

Visakhapatnam: District administration arranged a mobile Aadhaar centre at Neredubanda of Ravikamatham mandal here on Thursday. About 18 children enrolled for Aadhaar card in the village.

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasreevani recently directed the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer to resolve the issues faced by the tribals of Neredubanda village.

Further, she directed the authorities concerned to sort out the issue of Aadhaar cards to the villagers who did not have, so that they can avail government welfare schemes.

On August 23, MPDO of G Madugula K Venkanna Babu, deputy tahsildar K Appalaswami and other revenue staff visited the village and identified the children for the issue of Aadhar cards. Based on their visit, an Aadhar card issuing camp was conducted in the hamlet.

The authorities assured the villagers that soon a mini Anganwadi centre will be opened at Neredubanda.

Responding to the facility, the tribals expressed their gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Pushasreevani, district collector A Mallikarjuna and ITDA PO R Gopalakrishna.