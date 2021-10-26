Visakhapatnam: Tribals heave a sigh of relief on receipt of caste certificates

Visakhapatnam: After a long-drawn battle, tribals at Ajaypuram village of Ravikamatham mandal received the caste certificates. Due to lack of caste certificates, children were not able to seek admission into residential schools and eligible persons could not avail welfare schemes.

Despite the tribals paying repeated visits to the office of the revenue department for the caste certificates, their applications were kept aside by the revenue authorities. However, bringing the struggle of the tribals to the fore, The Hans India published an article 'Access to caste certificates remains a far cry for tribals' recently.

Responding to the article, the authorities took necessary action to issue the certificates to the villagers. About 26 persons, including women and children, received the caste certificates and the tribals thanked The Hans India for highlighting the issue and authorities concerned for resolving their problem.