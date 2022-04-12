Visakhapatnam: Tribals stage stir against Maoists

Visakhapatnam: Tribals from Chintapalle, GK Veedhi and Koyyuru mandal took out a rally and burnt an effigy condemning the alleged murder of Korra Lakshmana Rao by the Maoists here on Monday.

They recalled the brutal killing of the former militia member Lakshmana Rao while he was sleeping at home at Bongajangi village of Pedabayalu mandal.

Raising slogans against the banned CPI (Maoist), the tribals expressed their anger against the ruthless act of the Moaists for dragging Lakshmana Rao from home and allegedly killing him in front of his family members in the midnight on April 6 by branding him as a police informer.

They said Lakshmana Rao's brother K Ranga Rao was also killed by the Moaists. By staging protests for the past two days, the tribals said such brutal acts would not be tolerated any further.

The protesters expressed concern over unjust killing of tribals by the Moaists by branding them as police informers.

They said that such merciless acts should be stopped with immediate effect and the banned party should not interfere in the developmental activities in the newly formed Alluri Sitarama Raju district.