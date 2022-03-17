Visakhapatnam: TTD's Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple all set for grand launch

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Yendada is opening its gates for the devotees in a few days.While the idol installation of the idol is scheduled on March 21, Sri Maha Lakshmi GodadeviSametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy VarlaDivyaAalaya 'mahasamprokshanam' and 'kalyanotsavam' are slated on March 23. The five-day-long inaugural rituals will commence from Friday at the shrine.Nestled amid Rushikonda hills, the temple was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated last August.

One of the prestigious projects of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), works related to the shrine have come to a close.

"All the works related to the shrine have been completed and rituals followed here will be similar to the ones followed in Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala," says Sudhakar Patel, EE of TTD.With a host of amenities, the temple, built at a cost of Rs28 crore, stretches over one-and-a-half acres, while the entire campus with a parking space and a guest house is being built in 10 acres.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to take part in the 'VigrahaSthapana.

'Visakhpatnam houses a number of ancient temples such as Simhachalam, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi and Satyanarayana Swamy near King George Hospital.

The TTD's Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple will add to the list of temple tourism spots and is expected to attract devotees from neighbouring states as well.

Apart from the administrative building, dedicated stalls for 'prasad' distribution, parking facility downhill, an arch at the entrance, three-storeyed quarters for the 'archakas' and other staff form a part of the temple premises.

Along with the seven-ft-long deity of Lord Venkateswara, the 'sanidhis' also include Goddesses Padmavathi and Andal, Lord Hanuman and Garudalwar at the temple.