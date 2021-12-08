Visakhapatnam: Two dead as a two-wheeler collides with a divider at Telugu Thalli flyover

In a ghastly road accident that took place in Visakhapatnam, a young girl and a boy were killed. The incident took place on the Telugu Thalli flyover while riding a bike as it lost control and collided with a divider. The young man died on the spot in the accident while the young woman died while receiving treatment at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Saloon Boy Prashanth (22) of the Bobbili area of ​​Jayanagar district and an inter student (17) of Muralinagar NGO Colony. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Prashant was riding his bike from Ashil Metta towards Kancharapalem.



Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and examined it. The seriously injured girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. The bodies of the two were shifted to KGH Hospital for postmortem.



Another accident took place on the Telugu Thalli flyover where a car collided with an oncoming car. One person sustained minor injuries in the incident. Police suspect the young man was driving the car under the influence of alcohol. Police said a case has been registered and is being investigated over the two incidents.