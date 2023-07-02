Visakhapatnam: Two die in a road accident

Visakhapatnam: One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident at Telugu Talli flyover on Saturday night.

On Sunday, another person who was injured died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A speeding car collided two bikes from behind. One of them on the two-wheelers fell off the flyover.

Kakani Charvak (39) from Asilmetta was travelling in a car towards the railway station at a high speed on the flyover.

G Yashwant (18) of Allipuram, who was riding a bike, Hari Kumar (25) of Akkayyapalem and B Jaya Krishna (48) of Peda Waltair were on another scooter when the accident happened.

While Hari Kumar fell off from the flyover. All the three were seriously injured.

The police reached the spot as soon as they received the information.

Jaya Krishna died in the hospital. The condition of Hari Kumar and Yashwant were said to be critical. Also, Yashwant died on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

Locals handed over Charvak to the police after beating him badly as he was under the influence of alcohol.

II town CI Tirumala Rao is investigating the case.