Visakhapatnam: Two killed in road accident

Visakhapatnam: Two persons died in a road accident when a poultry van collided with a lorry parked on the National Highway between airport and Sheela Nagar here on Wednesday. While the two persons travelling in the vehicle died on the spot, the van driver sustained minor injuries.

The deceased were identified as P Prasad (16) and K Mohan (17). The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, in another accident near Nakkapalli police station, four vehicles collided on the highway.

An accident occurred when an auto-rickshaw applied sudden brakes and two lorry, two cars travelling behind auto-rickshaw also applied sudden brakes. As a result, the two cars between the lorries got sandwiched.

Fortunately, the four persons commuting in the car escaped with injuries and they were pulled out of the car by the police and locals.

Sub Inspector D Venkanna and the locals smashed the car windows and pulled the four trapped persons to safety.