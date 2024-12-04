Live
Visakhapatnam: Unmarried ‘couple’ found dead
Visakhapatnam: A man and a woman reportedly committed suicide by jumping off an apartment complex at Venkateswara Colony in Sheela Nagar here on Tuesday.
Police identified the deceased as Pilli Durga Rao (32) and Sai Sushmita (27) belonging to Amalapuram.
The deceased Durga Rao was running a catering service, while Sai Sushmita was working in a private company. According to police, both of them were in love with each other for several years.
It is learnt that the unmarried couple was residing in an apartment at Sheela Nagar for the past few months.
However, for the past few days, the neighbours said that they engaged in frequent quarrels. According to the police, heated arguments were exchanged between the two in the recent past.
The police found glass and a television remote broken in their house and they took the extreme step by jumping off the three-storied apartment complex. Gajuwaka police are investigating the case.