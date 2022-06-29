Visakhapatnam: Unscientific works cause hardships to denizens

Visakhapatnam: The absence of coordination among the department officials while laying cabling work hinders the drinking water supply in a number of households across the city.



In several stretches, the water supply pipelines are being damaged due to work being carried out at night by some of the private companies for cable laying.

As a result, water supply to many parts of the city has been disrupted. The roads were dug up due to work carried out by the APEPDCL, BSNL and in some areas by the corporation.

While carrying out the excavation work, the concerned company representatives have to do it in a scientific manner in consultation with the concerned authorities. This will help in avoiding any damage to the existing infrastructure.

For the past four days, drinking water supply to the residents of Ravindra Nagar, Netaji Street, Angati Street, Naidu Quarters, and Gopalapatnam Main Road was disrupted. Such a prolonged disruption did not arise even during the pipeline replacement period.

As a part of the alternative arrangement, the corporation facilitated tankers. However, they are of little use as the drivers of the tankers could not cover all the affected areas.

This has led to causing great inconvenience to the locals as they had to fetch water from a long distance, carrying pots of water. Although the vehicles could enter the streets comfortably, the locals expressed ire as the drivers failed to turn up in some of the areas with the tankers. Earlier, in Gopalapatnam, a private fiber net company completed work at night for cable laying. "But, no information was given to the concerned department . Post the work, the local water supply pipeline was damaged in several places," the water supply officials said. According to officials, the water supply staff identified that the water is not getting adequately supplied to households due to leakage in the pipelines.

Locals, however, complained with the authorities that they are getting muddy water and have no clue about it. With this, the authorities concerned examined the issue and identified that the pipelines were damaged due to cabling work carried out in several stretches in an unscientific manner.

It took four days for the officials to rectify the problem and restore water supply. The 24/7 water supply pipeline runs along the damaged pipeline. Fortunately, no damage was found in it.