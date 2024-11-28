"Visakhapatnam Unveils New Adventure Sports for Thrill-Seeking Tourists!"

The state’s first adventure sports zone on Kailasagiri, a popular tourist spot in Visakhapatnam, is now open. VMRDA Chairman MV Pranav Gopal, East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, and Commissioner Viswanathan inaugurated the zipline and sky cycling, which were set up at a cost of Rs. 2 crore. Tourists seeking a thrilling experience can now enjoy these new adventure sports.

Visakhapatnam attracts numerous tourists from October to February, who come to enjoy the scenic beauty of the long coastline and hill stations like Araku, Lambasinghi, and Vanjangi. Other popular destinations like Bhimili, Yarada, RK Beach, and Rushikonda Beach also see heavy tourist traffic. The adventure tourism project, launched by the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA), aims to enhance the city’s appeal. From the top of Kailasagiri Hill, located 110 meters above sea level, visitors can take in the stunning views of the city.

The zipline and sky cycling have been introduced to attract more tourists to Kailasagiri. Visitors describe the experience of flying through the wind between two hills as truly thrilling. The zipline, which spans 150 meters, starts from a tower atop the hill and descends to a lower tower, offering a gravity-defying ride. The entire experience is over in a matter of seconds, but it provides an unforgettable adventure.

The Titanic viewpoint on Kailasagiri, offering a 180-degree panoramic view of the sea, is another highlight. The Bhimili Beach Road, winding between lush green hills, also provides a scenic route for tourists. A cantilever glass skywalk bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 6 crore, which will double the thrill for visitors. Additionally, a floating bridge near RK Beach, extending to Rushikonda, will be another exciting feature for tourists.