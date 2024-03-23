  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: US Marine Corps, personnel visit Andhra University

Visakhapatnam: US Marine Corps, personnel visit Andhra University
US personnel painting on the wall at Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

  • • US participating unit personnel visited as part of the ‘Tiger Triumph 2024’ exercise
  • • Interacts with students, NCC cadets and took part in a tree plantation programme

Visakhapatnam : As part of the ‘Tiger Triumph 2024’ exercise, the US participating unit personnel visited Andhra University on Friday, interacted with students, NCC cadets and took part in a tree plantation programme.

Apart from these, the US personnel joined in painting a mural and interacted with women cadets.

Commanding Officer of the USS Somerset, Captain Michel C Brandt and the Commander of Troops of the Marine Expeditionary Unit, Lt.

Colonel Lindsay Mathwick spoke about the importance of women’s leadership and service in the navy.

Tiger Triumph is the bilateral tri-services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise between India and the United States on the Eastern Seaboard focused on readiness to deliver effective joint disaster assistance and humanitarian relief in the region. The exercise will continue till the month end.

The exercise aimed at enhancing the US and Indian Navy to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to achieve mutual regional security objectives. Over 50 sailors participated in a plantation programme at the campus.

