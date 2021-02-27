Visakhapatnam: Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh to take over as ENC chief

Visakhapatnam: Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh will assume Command of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at a ceremonial parade scheduled on March 1 at the naval base.

He will assume charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), ENC, from Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain as he is moving to New Delhi to assume charge as the chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC).

A ceremonial parade comprising ceremonial guard and platoons of naval personnel drawn from various ships, submarines and establishments of the ENC will be held at the naval base.

The parade will also be attended by all Flag Officers and Commanding Officers of ships, submarines and naval establishments.