Visakhapatnam: VPT conducts essay-writing, singing competitions

Students taking part in the competitions held as part of the Aazadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav at VPT in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Highlights

The General Administration Department of Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT), Welfare Division, conducted essay writing and singing competitions to the port trust employees and family members here on Saturday

Visakhapatnam: The General Administration Department of Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT), Welfare Division, conducted essay writing and singing competitions to the port trust employees and family members here on Saturday.

The contests were held as per the directions of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and as a part of the Aazadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, following the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The prizes will be distributed to the winners on the 75th Independence Day.

