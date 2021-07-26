Visakhapatnam: VSP employees take out padayatra in city

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) organised a padayatra on Sunday to make the 'Chalo Parliament' a grand success.The padayatra was conducted from Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp to Duvvada, Mustafa junction, Kanithi rehabilitation colony and Vadlapudi rehabilitation colony and finally reached the hunger strike camp.

After the yatra, a public meeting was held at the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, committee co-convener J Ayodhya Ram, other members Gandham Venkata Rao, Satyanarayana Rao and Y Mastanappa explained that the agitation was not only limited to the district but spread across the state.

They made it clear that Delhi would be the venue for their further protest scheduled on August 2 and 3.

Corporator B Ganga Rao, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employees, VUPPC chairmen Ch Narasinga Rao, Mantri Rajasekhar, D Adinarayana, members YT Das, J Simhachalam, activists from the YSRCP, TDP, CPM, CPI and Jana Sena participated in the padayatra.