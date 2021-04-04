Visakhapatnam: VUPPC conducts walk to save VSP from privatisation

Visakhapatnam: A beach walk was conducted on Sunday by the 'Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee' (VUPPC). Starting from NT Rama Rao statue, the walk continued till YS Rajashekhar Reddy statue at VMRDA Park.

A flag with the slogan 'Visakha Ukku Andrula Hakku' was unveiled on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, GVMC Deputy Mayor Giyani Sridhar said that an unanimous resolution on 'Visakha Steel Protection' would be sent to the government at the first council meeting scheduled on the 9th of this month.

Analyst Telakapalli Ravi said that in order to save the steel plant, political parties need to have a common agenda.

Meanwhile, the 78th ward corporator B Gangaram said that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is the pride of the city. Aam Aadmi Party Visakhapatnam in-charge Sheethal said that they were updating about the Visakhapatnam steel movement to their leadership every day so that the matter could be raised in the Parliament.