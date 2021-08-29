Visakhapatnam: Waltair division conducts vaccination drive

Visakhapatnam: Waltair division conducted a mega vaccination drive at Visakhapatnam railway station Art Gallery, near Gate No 1 on Saturday.

The drive that continued from 9 am to 5 pm was inaugurated by the divisional railway manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Sathpathy and supported by the state government.

Over 200 people got vaccinated at the gallery. Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said the participation of railway officials and doctors in the immunisation drive would aid in building confidence among the railway fraternity and general public in practicing health safety standards.

Anup Kumar Sathpathy appreciated the station staff for their efforts in conducting the drive in a hassle-free manner.