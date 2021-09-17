  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division observes Swachh Bharat Pakhwada

DRM Anup Kumar Satpathy administering Swachhta pledge to the officers at his office in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
DRM Anup Kumar Satpathy administering Swachhta pledge to the officers at his office in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Highlights

As per the directives of Ministry of Railways, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, launched fortnight long campaign of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and keep the railway premises garbage-free.

Visakhapatnam: As per the directives of Ministry of Railways, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, launched fortnight long campaign of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and keep the railway premises garbage-free.

Waltair Division is observing the Swachh Bharat Pakhwada from Thursday to September 30.

Marking the inaugural day, swachchta pledge was administered at Divisional Railway Manager's (DRM) office, sub-divisional offices and railway stations.

DRM Anup Kumar Satpathy administered the pledge to the officers and staff at his office in the presence of ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is aimed at stopping open defecation, ban single use of plastics, systematic disposal of garbage and creating public awareness and participation. Swachchta pledge was administered at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Koraput, Jagdalpur, Araku, Simhachalam, electric loco shed, Diesel Loco shed, coach care centre and other units over the division.

