Visakhapatnam: Webinar to explore MSME opportunities in ENC held

Visakhapatnam: As part ofNavy Week celebrations, Naval Dockyard has organised a webinar on 'Atmanirbhar ENC – Exploring Opportunities for MSMEs and Start-ups in Eastern Naval Command.'

Over 270 participants from the MSMEs, start-ups, CII, and FICCI committees from Vizag and Mumbai naval units participated in the webinar.

Delivering the keynote address, Chief of Staff, ENC Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta stressed the requirement to develop robust and reliable equipment for maintaining the operational availability of the naval platforms. He also highlighted numerous opportunities available for the private industry in the development of high-end technologies for the navy.

The other speakers from the navy brought opportunities in the Eastern Naval Command for the MSMEs and start-up firms for the development of various components through indigenisation as well as repairs and refitting services in the Naval Dockyard in detail.

Chief Staff Officer (Technical) Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, among others participated.