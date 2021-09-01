Visakhapatnam: Workers at HPCL scurry as gas leak triggers panic

Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed as a gas leak was reported at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Visakh Refinery in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The incident triggered panic among the workers as hundreds of them were at the site during the gas leak. They scurried to safety as soon as they came to know about the gas leak.

Fire fighters team arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.

Fortunately, no casualty has been reported.