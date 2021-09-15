Visakhapatnam: Working mothers at GVMC now have a day care centre

Visakhapatnam: Moms with infants waiting for them at home need not miss their children much during working hours as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has facilitated a childcare centre for them. The new facility provides relief to lactating mothers employed in the corporation across departments.



After exhausting the maternity leave, a majority of mothers leave their infants either under the care of their parents, in-laws or ayahs. Meanwhile, some avail the service of the pre-KG institutions as they are left with no other choice.

Though they make necessary arrangements to take of their children while on duty, they could not stay focused on work for obvious reasons. In an effort to provide relief to such mothers and allow them to work peacefully in the office, the corporation has embarked upon facilitating the childcare centre.

Recently, municipal commissioner G Srijana along with GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari launched the centre officially. While launching the facility, they mentioned that the centre aims to cater to the needs of the infants while their mothers are at work and in line with the government's initiative to provide a conducive atmosphere for the working moms as per the Maternity Act 2017, Section 11.

Sharing details of the centre, project officer (Balayam), GVMC, STV Ratna Kumar says, "Along with maintaining a hygienic environment, the focus is also on equipping the centre with play items suitable for the kids. The idea is to create a safe environment for children."

Working moms at the corporation heave a sigh of relief as they can tend to their children even while they are at work without any trace of worry.