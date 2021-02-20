Visakhapatnam: 'World Pangolin Day' celebrated at zoo

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 'World Pangolin Day', Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam, conducted an awareness programme about the endangered species, Indian Pangolin among school students. Pangolin is an endangered species and is listed in Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

With the responsibility of saving the endangered species resting on all the stakeholders, students were educated on pangolins. The mammals are very helpful in keeping the biodiversity of the earth in order. While they have a poor eyesight and hearing ability, their sense of smell is acute. They help to maintain a healthy balance in the ecosystem by eradicating insects and aerating the soil, according to Dr Nandani Salaria, Curator of the zoo.

Elaborating further, the Curator said, "Unfortunately, these harmless creatures are most trafficked mammals in the world. They are trafficked for their meat and scales which have no proven medicinal value."

About 40 students from different schools participated in the awareness programme. Certificates were given to the students for their participation in the event.