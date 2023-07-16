Live
Visakhapatnam: ‘World Youth Skills Day’ celebrated
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Employment should be provided from village level, Government advisor (Skill and Job Fair) Gade Sridhar Reddy said.
Participating in the World Youth Skills Day celebrations at Visakha Dairy’s school at Sheelanagar under the aegis of SEEDAP, Sridhar Reddy said unemployment should be eradicated from village level and Andhra Pradesh government is focusing on eradicating unemployment at the grassroot level.
Further, Sridhar Reddy said the AP government aims at imparting skills to the youth and help them cater to the industry needs.
Later, CEO of the SEEDAP, DRDA project director MS Sobha Rani, JDM Kalyani and students in large numbers took part in the programme.
