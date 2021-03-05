Visakhapatnam: YSRCP creating animosity between regions, slams Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam: In the past two years, there has been no development in Andhra Pradesh except triggering animosity between regions, alleged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the gathering at the road show held at Pendurthi in the city, Naidu said, "All the government lands in Vizag are being encroached upon by the ruling party. Ever since the YSRCP came into power, the party has been following 'ABCD' governance, including attacks on the people who questioned the government and charging heavy taxes," Naidu pointed out.

Once a peaceful city, Naidu said, Visakhapatnam has lost all its glory. Speaking about the Special Category Status (SCS), the TDP chief said, "When 25 MPs were elected, the YSRCP had promised that AP will certainly get the SCS status which acts as a 'Sanjeevani'. But what happened now? There is neither SCS tag nor employment for the youth."

Reiterating that Visakhapatnam holds a special place in his heart, Naidu appealed to citizens to extend their support to the TDP candidates in all the 98 wards in the ensuing municipal elections.

"Let us work collectively to shoo away 'Sani graham' (Saturn planet) from Visakhapatnam," Naidu emphasised, referring to Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. He alleged that the MP is causing deterioration in law and order situation and encouraging encroachments in the district.

The TDP chief pointed out that Visakhapatnam has been stripped of development on all fronts in the past 22 months. "Even the companies like HSBC existing in the city are opting out of Vizag," Chandrababu Naidu said, adding that the TDP is sure to bring back the lost glory of Visakhapatnam if the party gets elected in the municipal polls.

After taking part in the road show held in Pendurthi, Naidu, who is on a two-day trip to Visakhapatnam, headed to Vepagunta, Gopalapatnam, NAD, Marripalem, Thatichetlapalem and Akkayyapalem and addressed the public.

State TDP president K Atchannaidu, MLA P G V R Naidu (Ganababu), former MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, mayor candidate Peela Srinivasa Rao, among others were present.